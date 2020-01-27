After HC order, JNU allows students to pay fee at old rates
New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday allowed students to register for winter session after the Delhi High Court's recent order for the same.
In its order, the court asked the university administration to allow the remaining students to register for the winter semester at old rates. Adhering to the order, the administration said that the students will not be fined for late registration, while the remaining students will not be charged the revised room rents of the hostels. "This is for the information of all concerned that the registration of students until Monday, 3 February 2020, will be without late fine, as per the decision of the Honourable High Court order," said a statement from the registrar's office.
Meanwhile, students registering from January 24 to February 3 will not be charged the revised room rent of the Hostels.
"We will not move an inch back. This is one major step, but we will keep fighting," said a student at JNU.
On the other hand, JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged that hostel rooms of two students were sealed and their belongings were thrown out.
"The VC has repeatedly said he will adhere to the MHRD agreement indicating a lenient view to be taken of students' concerns. Instead, he has ordered two students' rooms to be sealed and their belongings thrown out (in their absence)," said JNUSU.
However, they stated that after pressure from the students the admin allowed them to stay.
"After pressure from students, the admin backtracked and allowed them to stay, but their true colours are revealed. They remain committed to harassing students denying them their right to study. We remain committed to fight for the removal of this anti-student VC," said JNUSU.
