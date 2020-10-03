After Hathras, threat of copycat crime in city

New Delhi: As the whole country is outraged over the brutal rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a 14-year-old girl in Delhi's Jasola was allegedly abducted by her neighbours, with the accused threatening the family to do similar damage that was done to the Hathras victim.

A class 10 student, Sara (name changed) was allegedly abducted by her neighbours on Saturday morning with the victim's mother alleging attempt to rape by one of the men, who has been arrested by the Delhi Police. "The men are my family, but we have long back stopped all associations with them as they are drug peddlers. A few days back they had attempted to rape my daughter, after which, we had filed an FIR,

the police had arrested one of the accused. But then their family started threatening us and told me they will do the same thing to my daughter what they did with the Hathras victim. I was not even aware about the case until I read about it," Neha, mother of the abducted girl said.

The victim had gone to the stationary at 9.30 a.m. and had not returned by 10.30 a.m. after which the mother started asking around about her daughter and realized she had been abducted.

The mother also said that when she had told the police about the threats, they had not taken it seriously. She also alleged that the police have taken her phone.

ASI Satish who is investigating the case said, "A case has already been registered where one of the accused Sabir is in jail. We are investigating the rest of the matter and have taken the mother's phone as a protocol as we want to see whether she was contacted by anyone as the accused was related to the victim's family."

According to another official, another accused Wasim is absconding. The whereabouts of the girl has not been found as of now. "Please bring my daughter back, she is just a kid," mother of the victim wailed. Meanwhile, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) is also being contacted by the family as the girl is a minor.