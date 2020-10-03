After Harsh Mander statement, NCPCR denies 'raids', says routine inspection

New delhi: After human rights activist Harsh Mander said that two children's homes he had been associated in the past were raided in Delhi by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the national child rights body chief has said that the "inspection" was part of routine work. According to Mander, the raids were part of government's attempts to defame him and target those who had peacefully protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act.



He said that the raid was carried out by the NCPCR at two homes — Ummeed Aman Ghar and Khushi Rainbow Home.

Reacting to his statement, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said that they have not conducted any kind of raid, it was just a routine inspection of children's homes which they have been carrying out from the past.

"There was no raid, it was a routine inspection. These types of inspections have been carried out by NCPCR in the past," he said. When asked whether they will prepare any report about inspection, he said the report of the inspection will be prepared and shared at the appropriate time.

"The NCPCR team in its "raids" on the two homes had four central focuses. The most important was whether the children participated in the anti-CAA protests. The second focus was about my association with the homes," Mander had said.

On the allegations regarding questions whether children living in the home were asked regarding anti-CAA protests, Kanungo said that during the inspection, they talk to the children about their well being.

According to Mander, "As it happens, Ummeed is entirely funded from Indian donors. Khushi also is largely supported by Indian donors, but has some foreign donors as well. The fourth question was whether we had given shelter to any Rohingya children. My colleagues said that for us, we don't focus on the identity of any child; the only thing important for us is that she or he is homeless and in need of care and

protection."

He further said that it was apparent that the objective behind this hydra-headed witch-hunt of wild police charges and defamatory innuendos to damage reputations and shut down organisations —using a range of official agencies — is to intimidate and discredit dissenters who are committed to the defence of the Constitution into silence.