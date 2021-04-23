After four kids in CCI test positive, new guidelines to protect the rest

New Delhi: From creating reception desks to resorting to video conferencing to quarantining new admissions for 14 days, this is how children living in child care institutions (CCIs) across the city are being taken care of as the fourth wave of the pandemic rages on. It has already got to at least four children who tested positive while staying at a CCI in North Delhi.



According to officials, the fourth wave of COVID-19 is infecting kids more and seeing the situation, focus has been given to those children who live in CCIs. As per the order, issued by the Department of Women and Child Development, there are 26 government and 75 NGO run child care institutions in Delhi that provide care and protection services to the children.

"Accordingly, all are once again directed to create reception unit in their respective child care institutions, wherein new admission children can be placed for 14 days of the quarantine period," the order read. As per the order, in case any child is found COVID-19 positive in any CCI, the superintendent, home in-charges, the person in-charges are hereby directed to coordinate with COVID-19 care centres designated by the Delhi government for further care and treatment.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights ( DCPCR) chairperson Anurag Kundu said they are in regular touch with the CCIs to know about the condition of children. "No one is visiting CCIs as it can be a risk for the children inside," he said.

On the other hand, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked all states to give information on the number of children who have tested positive in these homes in the last month. "Children should be kept in the CCI considering the best interest, health and safety concerns as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015," read NCPCR letter.

The Child Welfare Committee (1) at Nirmal Chhaya Complex has also directed officials that all CCI operating in the Nirmal Chhaya Complex in West Delhi ensure that proper preventive measures are taken, so that all inmates are prevented from coming in contact with a new strain of Covid-19 and also ensure no outside visitors to be allowed to meet children and duty staff physically at any cost. If there is any need, they have been directed to contact CWC-1 Chairperson immediately. "They have been asked to ensure a place where every new child can safely enter the CCI and make sure the new child is kept quarantined for 14 days," Meenu Mehta, Chairperson, CWC-1 said.

Recently, four children living in North Delhi's CCI were tested positive. "The source of infection was not clear. They were isolated from other children. There were no symptoms and during a regular health check-up, they were found positive," the official said.

Meanwhile, CWCs have gone back to video conferencing where they are talking to children, their parents and other stakeholders. "We have told officials to send all documents of children, cases through WhatsApp," the official said.