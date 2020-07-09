After Faridabad sighting; Ggm, Noida on high-alert for Vikas Dubey

Noida/gurugram: With reports of Uttar Pradesh's most wanted gangster Vikas Dubey, being spotted at a hotel in adjoining district Faridabad, the Noida Police have stepped up their security at borders and other suspected areas in the district in addition to the Gurugram Police being put on high-alert.



Senior police officials are not ruling out the possibility of Dubey escaping to Gurugram from where he has options to escape either to Rajasthan or towards Delhi. The Gurugram police have got in touch with various hotel and guesthouse owners and given them Dubey's description.

On Wednesday morning, Gurugram Police Commissioner held a meeting with the top officials and directed them to step up the vigil. According to sources the Gurugram Police Commissioner also spoke to senior officials of UP Police and assured them of full cooperation.

Cops in Noida, meanwhile, performed strict checking at the district court in Surajpur area on Wednesday while heavy police force deployed at the main gate and a close watch on the movement of each person in and out of the court premises. Sources said that police received intelligence inputs that the gangster might surrender himself at a court in Delhi-NCR.

The checking at all the entry/exit points of the Delhi-Noida border was performed till late evening while cops checked each vehicle closely. A senior police officer said that a similar checking drive will continue in upcoming days as well. The Faridabad Police have already arrested three men, Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan, who were allegedly sheltering Dubey. Police recovered two police pistols of 9 mm caliber, two private pistols and 44 live rounds of cartridges.