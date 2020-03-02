After Delhi riot, Ggm police keeps tab on social media to maintain situation normal

Gurugram: Not immune to the tension between two religious groups in the past Gurugram public agencies have also taken a cautionary stand to prevent any tension.



It did not have to wait long as a group of people used social media to make communal inflammatory messages. Timely action by the Gurugram Police however resulted in the members being caught from Jaipur. To keep a check on inflammatory messages there have been five cases under the IT act that have been registered by law enforcement officials.

From the example of Delhi, the law enforcement officials have also been keeping a tight vigil on the WhatsApp media groups to ensure that there has been no fake news.

The adverse impact and how it can be used to vitiate the atmosphere has also been brought to the notice of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar.

Addressing the Haryana Chief Minister, Advaita Kala who is an eminent author and screenwriter tweeted, "There are attempts on social media to fuel violence in Gurugram. Please ask Gurugram police to respond and solicit tips on these posts and update action. We are proud and grateful that the city has not seen violent protests, blockades and riots and the communities are living in peace."

Responding to the message, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "Noted, thank you for the inputs and setting an example by being the concerned citizen. Necessary steps are being taken. Gurugram Police, please follow up diligently."

A communal inflammatory message posted on social media by a group of men and the subsequent arrest by the law enforcement officials of two persons led Kala to write on social media, "Thank you Gurugram police for the swift action. Two of the men threatening communal violence in Gurugram in that viral video have been arrested. Thank you, Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar for your speedy response on this issue."

It is important to note that on December 18, a march that consisted of 20,000 anti-CAA protestors was organised in Mewat, Gurugram.

Despite such a large march and the subsequent protests thereon, the residents maintained calm despite the fact that there were reports of fake news being spread of violence between two communities that were reported in the month of December.