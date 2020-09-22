After DCPCR intervention, 42 pvt schools provide textbooks to EWS students

new delhi: After multiple complaints to the Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights against 42 private schools in Delhi, alleging that they were not providing textbooks to students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, the child rights body's action has resulted in these 42 schools providing the textbooks to the children in the last 20 days. This came after the child rights body took suo motu cognizance of the complaints filed by parents of these poor students.



Ranjana Prasad, member, DCPCR told Millennium Post that after their intervention, 42 schools had now provided the books to students from different classes. "In the current situation, there are possibilities that there might be no availability of phone, internet or any other reasons due to which children from economically weaker sections cannot study that's why books are necessary and as per Delhi RTE rules, EWS category students are entitled to get free books," she said.

As per the official, the schools informed them that they had provided the EWS students with books and so to cross-check their claims, the child rights body followed up by contacting the students' parents and once they confirmed that their wards had received the books, the relevant files were closed.

According to the Commission, since the reopening of schools, they have received several complaints and are regularly sending several notices and summons to schools. They are connecting with parents and schools virtually. On September 5, the child rights body tweeted, "DCPCR held back-to-back virtual meetings for redressal of complaints recently received against schools denying free books & uniforms to EWS/DG students. 13 cases have been successfully resolved in a single day! Schools shall make immediate provisions now."

According to the official, the first thing, while interacting with school authorities, they ask about their online classes and whether the students are attending them or not. "If a kid is not attending the online class we are asking the school authority to keep a tab on that child and check the reasons behind their absence. Schools should be in regular touch with the students," Prasad said. The admissions related to EWS category students were also among the many complaints received by the child rights body. "We have received various kinds of complaints and we are working to resolve them all," the official added.