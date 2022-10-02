After CUET, how major central varsities change UG admission process

New Delhi: The much-delayed admission season has finally taken off with major central universities in Delhi having opened up the process to admit students into various undergraduate (UG) courses.

This year, the admission process has changed in the universities as they have adopted Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to UG courses. While the Delhi University earlier admitted students based on 12th class marks, Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University used to have separate entrance tests for admissions to UG courses.

Relinquishing the old practices of admitting students, the universities have partially or wholly adopted the CUET from the academic session 2022-23.

Take a look at how admission process is panning out in these universities.

In Delhi University, admissions are being done in 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres of the varsity.

The university launched an online platform for seeking admission through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-2022 earlier this month. The admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases: First phase is to apply to the university, second phase is preference filling and third phase is seat allotment-cum-admission. Currently, the second and third phases are underway.

Phase I started on September 12 and phase II on September 26. However, both phases will remain open till October 10.

The CUET scores are required in the second phase. The university has earlier announced that the university will consider the subject-based normalised scores as declared by the NTA in the CUET (UG)-2022 scorecards of the candidates.

The programme-specific merit score shall be auto-calculated by the university as per the eligibility criteria and the candidate will have to confirm his or her scores before making the preferences.

After the closure of the preference-filling phase (second phase), the university will release a simulated list of tentative allocations based on the CSAS-2022 allocation policy.

'Allocated Seat' refers to a unique combination of 'programme + college'. For example, a BA (Hons) in psychology at college X is referred to as an 'Allocated Seat'.

Once a seat has been allocated in a particular round, the candidate needs to 'accept' the seat before the last date/time specified for the given allocation round.

The college concerned will then check the eligibility and documents uploaded by the candidate. Once the college accords the approval, the candidate will have to pay the admission fee.

Based on the availability of the seats that arise due to rejections, cancellations, and withdrawals, the Delhi University may announce multiple allocation rounds. The university will display the vacant seats on its admission website before every allocation round.

In the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), around 10 UG courses, mostly BA (Honours) in foreign languages, and a total of 342 seats in various schools and disciplines are on offer. This year, admission in BA (Hons) in foreign languages, BSc-MSc Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology and Certificate of Proficiency Programmes for the academic year 2022-23 is being done through CUET (UG) 2022.

The JNU began the registration process on September 28 for admission to its undergraduate programmes through the CUET. The registration

will conclude on October 12.