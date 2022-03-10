After Covid delay, Ggm speeds up revival of 50 waterbodies

gurugram: With delay in work due to the pandemic and other bureaucratic hurdles, the Gurugram district administration has now begun to speed up the process of reviving water bodies in and around the district. There are plans to revive over 50 water bodies this year.



Moreover, the officials are also taking note of the fact that large areas around several water bodies can be used for enhancing green cover and recreational purposes. Senior officials of district administration have already begun exploring opportunities about how sport and tourism activities can be used in recently revived Daulah Pond at Sohna.

With Gurugram's groundwater levels depleting rapidly, the Haryana government in 2019 decided to form Gurujal, a public private initiative under which all water bodies can be revived. Even though over 15 water bodies have been revived in the last three years, there are now plans to speed up the process and create more waterbodies.

Mozabad Pond in Pataudi, which is 40 kilometers away from Gurugram city centre, has recently been restored this year. According to officials, the Mozabad pond was a wastewater dumping area. After restoration, the pond will recharge 15,300 kilolitres of fresh water per year, which is sufficient for 320 people for 365 days.The district administration was also able to restore Sikanderpur pond which was slightly more challenging as it was within the city centre.

Just like Mozabad pond, the vacant area was converted into a wasteland. There are several challenges involved in this process which include intentional landfilling, garbage and construction waste dumping, and encroachment. However, through assistance of private multinational companies, the district administration was able to restore the water body.

With a lot of space still available, initiative is being taken to beautify the area, so that Sikanderpur pond can also be used for recreational purposes.