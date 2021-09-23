After court raps, spl teams to review pending riots cases

New Delhi: After facing the wrath of courts pertaining to several Delhi riots cases in the recent past, the Delhi Police has now constituted supervisory teams to whom specific cases and FIRs have been marked and the teams will accordingly be responsible to review the pending investigation of the cases.



In a notice issued by DCP(Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain on September 20, it was stated that, "Special emphasis will be laid to analysis of scientific and technical evidence available on record and to guide IOs to bring more scientific & technical evidences on record with the help & support of technical teams".

The notice further said that during the review, the status of exhibits collected during investigation and sent to FSL shall be reviewed and the Investigating Officer (IO) be suggested for any additional query/information required from FSL experts during the examination or analysis of the exhibits.

"...specialized teams have been set up at DCP office complex which will help the investigating officers in obtaining Call Detail Records from dump data available with the specialized team and examination of CCTV footage/video footage for identification of suspected persons through Face Recognition Software…," the notice read.

Directing all ACPs, SHOs and In-charge/members of Special Teams to "put their best to ensure that this exercise is conducted in a result oriented manner and completed within given time frame", DCP Sain said that every officer must give his best in streamlining the investigation process. "Any deviation, in this regard is unacceptable and will be viewed adversely".

Significantly, this is not the first time the Delhi Police have been forced to re-examine their investigations in the riots cases after court rebukes. Weeks ago, the Delhi Police have also reportedly asked the north-east district police to scrutinise every single chargesheet filed by it in the riots cases and gather fresh material in them and redo the investigations if needed. For this, the district police has also sought additional manpower.