After court rap, CP forms spl team for pending riots cases

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Commissioner has now ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Cell (SIC) in order to take stock of all pending Delhi riots cases and immediately chalk out a time bound strategy to "ensure expedition investigation and effective prosecution of riots cases".



In an office order, Commissioner Rakesh Asthana stated that the emphasis of the cell should be on scientific and technical evidence to be brought on record.

Referring to the case files pertaining to Delhi riots, the order stated: "...the Investigating Officers shall be guided suitably to complete the investigation in more effective and time bound manner by adducing all possible evidences on record".

With regard to pending FSL reports, the commissioner stated that personal follow up will be made with the Director of FSL with the request to expedite the results. The order further said that, "The officers shall personally liaise with the Spl. Public Prosecutors (SPPs) to ensure their presence in Court in all matters, to represent the case of prosecution on each date effectively".

On instances where the Special Public Prosecutor is unable to argue before court due to unavoidable reasons, "the Ld. Court shall be informed in advance so that no inconvenience is caused due to the Ld. Court and a suitable adjournment be taken from the Ld. Court". Further, it said that senior police officers will remain present in court to effectively present the facts to the court.

"The Team shall ensure that all witnesses and investigating officers are appearing in Court in time, properly briefed and well prepared," the commissioner said, adding that in case the IO is unable to attend the court, the SIC shall directed the SHO to either attend the matter himself or depute a responsible officer well conversant with the facts of the case to assist the court. "In no case, the matter shall be allowed to be left unattended," the order read.

Moreover, Police Headquarters has now attached 14 police officers, who had earlier been serving in the North-East district during riots and had assisted in the investigation of these cases, to expedite and complete the remaining investigation of PI cases.

"The Monitoring Cell shall ensure that all these officers are properly tasked and monitored to achieve the desirable results," the commissioner

stated.

For this purpose K. G. Tyagi, retired ACP, has been appointed as a consultant to monitor the riots cases court matters, the order, issued on September 19, further added.