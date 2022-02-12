After collapse, FIR registered against builder co., contractor

Gurugram: After the roof of a sixth-floor flat in a posh Gurugram housing society collapsed during renovation work and killed two residents, injuring one more, the Gurugram Police have now registered an FIR against the builder company, Chintels', Managing Director Ashok Solomon and the contractor who was undertaking the renovation work.



The complaint in the case was filed by the husband of 31-year-old Ekta Bhardwaj, one of the women who died in the tragic mishap, officials here said, adding that the FIR had been registered under Sections 304-A (causing death to a person by rash or negligent act) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

The roof collapse in Sector-109's Chintels Paradiso society resulted in debris falling into the five floors below it - killing Bhardwaj and Sunita Srivastav, who was also a resident.

According to the Gurugram District Administration, renovation work was being undertaken in the dining hall of a sixth-floor apartment on Thursday evening, when suddenly the roof (40 sqft) there collapsed and caved into the floors below.

So far, there have been no arrests that have been made in the FIR registered in the matter. In addition to the inquiry from law enforcement officials, a probe has also been initiated by the Gurugram District Administration after residents alleged that they had previously complained of substandard materials used by the builder.

This probe will be headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Vishram Meena.

It was at around 1:00 am when the death of Ekta Bharadwaj was officially confirmed by the Gurugram District Administration. After retrieving her body late in the night, the officials immediately rushed her to the hospital hoping for some miracle of sorts but it was not to be and she was declared brought dead. At the time of the mishap, Rajesh Bharadwaj was not at his apartment.

In addition to two deaths, this mishap resulted in serious injuries to Arun Kumar Srivastav, a bureaucrat in the Indian Railways Engineering Services. It took the rescue team a herculean task of more than 16 hours to pull him out from under the debris. Moreover, it took a few hours more for the officials to retrieve the body of Sunita Srivastav.

The difficulties faced by the rescue team could be gauged from the fact that the entire lower portion of AK Srivastav was buried under the rubble and amputating his legs was one of the solutions for the rescue.

The rescue team however did not give up and continued with their effort to pull him out without causing any injuries to him. The mishap would have resulted in more deaths and injuries had the fifth, fourth and third floors of Tower D been occupied by the residents at the time.