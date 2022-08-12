After club fracas, Ggm police to verify antecedents of bouncers
Gurugram: All police stations in Gurugram will verify by August 31 the antecedents of bouncers and employees working in clubs and bars here, a decision that comes after accusations that a visitor was touched inappropriately by a doorman at one of the nightspots and her friends were assaulted.
The order was issued by Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran, days after managers and bouncers of a club based in Udyog Vihar beat up a group of visitors when they objected to the alleged harassment of their friend by a bouncer while she was standing in the entry queue.
"The verification of club and bar employees will be completed by August 31. Action will be taken against the bouncers and security agencies if they are found involved in criminal activities. We are questioning the accused who are on remand," said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime).
According to police, 10 people — two managers and eight bouncers of the Casa Denza club — were booked in connection with the incident that took place around 2 am on Monday.
Seven of them, including six bouncers, were nabbed late Wednesday night, police
said.
They were identified as Sonu, Mandeep, Sumit, Nitin, Ram Singh and Rakesh and club manager Lokesh.
