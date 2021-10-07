After Banjara mkt demolition, artisans, locals say they're paying for their poverty

Gurugram: Categorically stating that the land had been illegally encroached upon by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), authorities here on Tuesday undertook a massive demolition drive at the Banjara market near Sector-56. A marketplace that had become well renowned over the years for selling home aesthetics and furniture items, many small-scale artisans — mainly from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh — had settled on the 24-acre government land.



As of now, the government officials are firm on clearing 8.8 acres of this land and on which they have also begun demolitions. While it has not been officially confirmed as yet but the HSVP has been in huge debt for years and likely auctioned this piece of land.

Meanwhile, having earned a living from selling their items, the demolition by government agencies has put the livelihoods of over 400 families in limbo. Most of these residents, especially women on Tuesday made desperate pleas to the government officials, pleading with them to not break their shanties but the demolition continued.

According to officials, the encroachment on this government land had increased exponentially in the last two years and despite warnings, the encroachments were not stopping, following which the demolition process was undertaken. With several demolitions of slum colonies and illegal structures having taken place especially during the pandemic period, government agencies are also facing criticism of why such colonies have been made to grow for so many years.

According to locals, the Banjara market that began 15 years ago grew rapidly into a popular market place leading to more artisans coming into the area to sell their handmade goods. "It is a curse to be poor. We are not allowed to be honest and earn our livelihood with dignity and we are forced to always be poor. Our children have not turned to crime to feed our family but rather used their skills and hard work to do better not only for their family but also for society at large," said Babban.

Another resident of Banjara market, Rinku said, "We are poor nomads. We will now search for other places where we can set up our shop and sustain our living. Why is it that our lives do not matter, why are we treated like animals, why is it that you can allot land for one single rich person but still find it hard to give land to hundreds of poor people and their children who want to live their lives with respect and dignity."