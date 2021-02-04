After bail gets rejected, Nodeep Kaur's family says will move High Court

New Delhi: Family of Dalit activist Nodeep Kaur has said that they will move the Delhi High Court soon after her bail was rejected on Tuesday.



Speaking to Millennium Post, Kaur's sister Rajvir Kaur said, "We will move the Delhi High Court soon. The FIR that has been filed is totally fake. She is going through this because she is standing against the police and have put non bailable sections on her case. The workers who are fighting for their wages that has been presented as extortion."

Rajvir said that she was able to speak to her sister on the phone today. "I spoke to her for the first time today since she has been arrested. She has told me that they have beaten her up brutally and she was also tortured. The male police have also beaten her up," she added.

The court has rejected the bail alleging that the allegations against the applicant are serious in nature.

"An information was received by SHO Police Station Kundli that 50-60 persons armed with lathies and dandas are trying to enter a factory for extortion of money and when police officials reached there, applicant provoked the mob accompanying her, who launched an attack upon the police officials," the order said.

Nodeep is facing two FIRs bearing no. 649 dated 28.12.2020 under Sections 148, 149, 323, 384, 506 IPC Police Station Kundli and 26 dated 12.01.2021 under Sections 148, 149, 323, 384, 452, 506 IPC Police Station Kundli, Sonipat relating to extortion of money and threats.

"Investigation is still at initial stage and remaining accused have not been arrested as yet. In view of gravity of offence, applicant does not deserve concession of bail and bail application is dismissed," the order said.

Nodeep, 24, is Dalit labour rights activist and member of Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan (MAS). Along with Her another member Shiv Kumar has also been arrested.

Nodeep's sister was protesting at Mandi House on Wednesday in support of farmers and demanding the release of her sisters along with Kumar.