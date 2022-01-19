After 'auction' apps, lewd chat on Clubhouse - FIR registered

New Delhi: The Even as the police start working on the conspiracy behind the targetted online sexual harassment of Muslim women in the SulliDeals and BulliBai cases, a lewd chat on audio chatting platform Clubhouse — yet again targetting Muslim women — has led to an FIR by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, which took cognisance of the case, hours after the Delhi Commission for Women alerted them of it.

Early on Tuesday, the DCW issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking that an FIR be registered in the matter and asking the police to send a status report on action taken in five days.

The commission took sou-moto cognisance of a video posted online on micro-blogging platform Twitter which showcased a lewd Clubhouse conversation on the topic — 'Muslim gals are more beautiful than Hindu gals'.

In the said conversation, the participants are heard making obscene, vulgar and derogatory remarks targetting Muslim women and girls. In addition to people encouraging the rape of Muslim women by saying that such as act was "equal to demolishing 7 Babri masjid", several other members in the group were heard talking about sexually assaulting and mutilating Muslim women.

DCW Chairperson, Swati Maliwal said, "Someone tagged me on Twitter the detailed audio conversation on the Clubhouse app which targeted Muslim women and girls and made disgusting sexual comments against them. I feel outraged over the fact that such incidents are going on increasing in the country. The strongest action needs to be taken against the culprits and that is why I have issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate FIR and arrests in the matter".

Hours after the Commission's notice was made public, senior officials of Delhi Police said that the Intelligence Fusion Strategic Operations Unit of the Special Cell had registered a case in the matter. This is the same unit investigating both the SulliDeals and BulliBai cases and has claimed to have arrested the creators of these applications.

The most recent FIR, registered for the lewd chat group on Clubhouse, has been filed under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion), and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have said that they have already started their probe in the case and are pursuing all avenues as this is a very sensitive case of an attack on the modesty of a specific community.

While the Delhi Police has said that obtaining IP addresses of users in SulliDeals and BulliBai cases was what held them back for days and months on end, they were quick to arrest the accused after outrage earlier this month.