After a 'noisy' 2020, fresh comprehensive review of hotspots ordered

New Delhi: Despite the pandemic ruining almost any plans anyone might have had, 2020 was a noisy year for Delhi, with the Capital logging over 28,700 complaints of noise and sound pollution throughout the year, according to recent data presented at a review meeting.



As per the data (till December 6, 2020) about 28,709 complaints were received on the web portal, helpline and ERSS 112 platforms. "967 grievances were registered on the dedicated web portal, 1,880 complaints on exclusive helpline whereas 25,862 on ERSS 112," the data showed.

Further analysis has revealed that 6,340 legal actions were taken whereas 10,289 grievances were filed, 7,392 were untraced and 4,688 were repeated calls. "An overall action percentage was found to be 38.13 percentage excluding untraced and repeated calls," the data revealed.

During the meeting, of the several key decisions taken, one of the important ones was to conduct regular and comprehensive reviews of noise hotspots.

"A fresh comprehensive review of hotspots is carried out after procuring sound level meters (SLMs). The contention of local bodies that they haven't got any hotspots without procuring SLMs cannot be accepted," an official told meeting attendees.

Sources said that last year, a joint meeting of nodal officers of the noise pollution control committee in which government officials including municipal bodies were present. As per one official, on a comparative study of legal actions (quantum of calls received during the duration), it was observed that the percentage of action initiated is quite low. "It was reiterated in the meeting that this percentage has to improve and enhance. Most of the calls were found related to loudspeakers and construction equipment," the official said.

The nodal officers were also asked to make field visits to hotspots, construction sites and other places where noise pollution is rampant and submit a report with details of date, time, place of visit and observations along with action taken in pursuance.

"Written correspondence is not sufficient for involving RWAs and MWAs. They may be encouraged for active participation with personal visits of officers of local bodies and stakeholders," meeting attendees were informed. Sources said that all local bodies were told to incorporate sensitisation messages in the online courses conducted for the students.

Millennium Post had earlier reported that last year less than 30 per cent of complaints related to noise pollution were solved in the year 2020. As per Delhi Police, the Environment Protection Act, 2000 specifies the zone-wise limits in dB (A) Leq for day and night time. They have equipped field formation with Sound Level Meters (SLMs) to measure and prosecute noise violations.