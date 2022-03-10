After 50 yrs, a Central Delhi neighbourhood finally gets permanent building for govt school

New Delhi: After waiting for 50 years, residents of Central Delhi's Aram Bagh neighbourhood are all set to now finally get a permanent government school building — which will be replacing the "porta-cabin" out of which the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya there was being run for nearly five decades. Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi said that the school was being operated in a "porta-cabin" since 1972 and for all these years, neither the Congress nor the BJP governments had shown even the remotest interest in constructing a decent school for the area.

Thanking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on behalf of his constituents, the MLA said that the new school building in Aram Bagh had been constructed keeping in mind the need to provide a holistic education for the students.

He said that the school will now be able to provide a Mathematics and Science Lab along with playgrounds for the students. The school, Ravi said, would begin teaching students from the next academic session, i.e. 2022-23.

"It is the magic of the miraculous work of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that 7 years ago, the government school around which parents and students did not even think of wandering, today there is a huge competition for admission," Ravi said, as he inaugurated the new complex on Tuesday.

"In 2019, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister decided to give this school a permanent complex. Despite the obstacles posed by the Corona pandemic, they have shown their commitment by getting it built in record time," Ravi said.

"As soon as the AAP formed the government in Delhi, the work of construction of schools was done rapidly. This school has all the facilities like math lab, science lab and a modern sports ground," he said.