After 17 days, domestic breeding checkers call off indefinite strike

New Delhi: Mosquito Breeding Checkers employed under the three Delhi Municipal Corporations; North, East and South have ended their strike. DBC workers called off their 17 day strike on Wednesday after South MCD passed an order to hire DBC workers as



Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on a contractual basis during its house session.

East MCD officials also passed a similar resolution during its standing committee session. DBC workers were protesting to demand regularisation of their posts. The matter had been discussed in several house and standing committee sessions. Regularisation of their posts will allow them to receive benefits from the civic body. The civic bodies will be hiring DBC workers as MTS in vacant posts in the Public Health Department on a contractual basis.

DBC workers' protest had led to a huge tussle between BJP and AAP, with the BJP-led MCD blaming the Delhi government for not creating official posts for the workers and Delhi government stating it is the responsibility of MCD to do so.

South MCD Mayor Mukesh Suryan said, "Taking steps to regularise, SDMC has today decided to appoint DBC and CFW workers on contractbasis on the posts of MTS."

He said that a meeting was held between the Additional Commissioner (Health), Officials of Public Health Department, senior officials of SDMC and representatives of Anti-Malaria Ekta Karamchari Union where their demands were considered. To protect the interest of DBC workers and CFW employees, it has been decided that the DBC workers and CFW employees will be engaged against the vacant post in the regular posts of 1,038 MTS and their engagement will be done on contract basis following seniority list. The Mayor said that the SDMC is determined to work in favour of its employees hence it makes efforts to regularise their services.

DBC workers after ending their strike said that they have accepted our demands which is why we are ending the strike, we hope that this step greatly benefits our plight.