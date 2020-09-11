African national held for drug trafficking

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday said that they have arrested one African national for illegally living in India. Police have also recovered drugs from his possession.

Police said that on September 9, he was nabbed from 55 Foota Road. A trap was laid and the accused was arrested. He was identified as Daman native of Bamako Mali in Africa. Amphetamine (High quality of refined Heroin used for ecstasy in parties) weighing 1.4 kg was recovered from his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said that accused disclosed that due to immense poverty in his native country, he came to India on Business Visa. To earn quick bucks, he fell into the company of African aboriginals who were engaged in the trade of narcotics substance. The accused firstly started supplying drugs in small miniatures and later on, he raised his level. The accused could not produce any authenticate document in respect of his stay in India.

"The police station Mohan Garden is very congestive located and a lot of aboriginals of African nationals are residing in the area. Most of them are tenants and owners prefer to let out their houses to them and charge them exorbitantly. Most of them are involved in, either in cheating or in selling drugs," he said. The official further said a lot of African Nationals found illegally in the area of Mohan Garden have been deported in the recent past but due to lockdown, the deportation has came to standstill.