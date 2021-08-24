Afghan refugees launch protest outside UNHCR; solidarity seen at Mandi

New Delhi: Amid the deepening crisis in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the war-torn nation, a large number of Afghan refugees in India vociferously protested in front of the UNHCR office here on Monday demanding the release of "support letters" from the UN agency to migrate to other countries for better opportunities.



Hundreds of these demonstrators, men and women from Delhi and neighbouring cities, started gathering in front of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Vasant Vihar early Monday morning for the protest organised by the Afghan Solidarity Committee.

The protesting refugees chanted, "We want future, We want justice, No more silence," and clapped and cheered each other, as many others held banners bearing messages, like "UN Geneva help Afghan Refugees" and "Issue resident visas to all Afghan refugees".

Ahmad Zia Ghani, head of the Committee, said there are about 21,000 Afghan refugees in India, out of whom only 7,000 have valid documents (blue paper) or cards.

"Life of Afghans in India is not very good, and there is hardly any opportunity. Why shouldn't we have the opportunity to move to a third country and seek a better future for ourselves and our children," he said.

ASC volunteers also wore a blue armband to register their protests, while women and children sang Afghan songs "Sarzamine Mann". Some as young as two also showed up in solidarity with their parents, wrapped in their country's national flag.

Mariam Arzo Nooyar, 19, who had moved from Kabul along with her family seven years ago, was sad and angry. Bhogal-resident Nooyar, sporting a scarf with Afghan colours, said she cried the day Kabul fell.

"We can't think of going back to Afghanistan, so we have to look for better avenues, which unfortunately we are not getting in India. I want to become a doctor, but do I have documents needed to pursue higher education here," said Kayenat Yusufi, 18, who is among the volunteers.

Significantly, the UNHCR released a statement late on Monday night after the protests. It said, "Refugees & asylum-seekers in India who have international protection needs can contact UNHCR or UNHCR's partners via channels mentioned on our website. Less than 1 per cent of refugees are currently resettled globally, due to the limited number of places. For this reason, only the most vulnerable refugees are able to be prioritized for resettlement. We are upscaling our support to Afghan refugees and asylum- seekers, through registration and documentation for assistance, prioritizing very vulnerable individuals."

Solidarity protest:

Meanwhile, student organisations and civil society organisations held a small protest at Barakhamba Road here near Mandi House, seeking that the Indian government secures the basic human rights of the refugees arriving in the country.

"We are appealing to the international community to ensure that the human rights along with other rights of people of Afghanistan are protected in their nation. Under Sharia law, boys and girls will not be able to have co-ed education.

"Confidence should be created among Afghan women and their children that they will be protected," said Annie Raja, general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, adding that

All India Students' Association (AISA), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS) and Muslim Women's Forum were among the other organisations which took part.

Shabnam Hashmi, a social rights activist also sought a window for Afghan students here who are facing trouble from their landlords, to have their visas extended and access fellowships.

"The Election Commission of India must ensure that Afghanistan and the Taliban are not used as pretexts for hate speech during campaigns for state elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab that are due soon," Hashmi added.





Editor's Note: The print version of this story in Millennium Post's August 24 edition does not include the UNHCR's response to the protests in Delhi as the statement arrived late. Their statement has thus duly been added to the online version of the story.

