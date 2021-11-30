Afghan national found dead in N Delhi

New Delhi: A 28-year-old Afghan national found dead in a street in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night.



Police said that a call was received from a passerby that a man, appeared to be an Afghan national, was lying unconscious at street number 9. The person identified as Shiraj, was found dead. Prima-facie, it is suspected that he died due to bullet injury, however, the autopsy report will ascertain the reason behind the death, a senior police officer said.

A case under relevant sections has been lodged at Wazirabad police station. The crime and forensic teams were called at the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The accused have been identified. It is suspected that the incident took place due to family issues, however, police are investigating the case, they said.