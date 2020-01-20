Afghan national arrested for house burglary
New Delhi: A 48-year-old Afgan national was arrested from Saket area of South Delhi. Police said that the accused was involved in a house burglary in Malviya Nagar area. It was found that the accused had been staying illegally in India.
Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Dr AK Singla on January 9, the complainant, Manoj Kochar, reported that his house had been burgled and cash Rs 1.90 lakh, gold and diamond jewellery and other items had been stolen. He also provided some CCTV footages showing the burglar entering and coming out of the place of occurrence.
"On January 18, based on information accused was arrested from Saket area," police said. At his instance, burgled cash Rs 1.90 lakh jewellery, watches and housebreaking instruments were recovered by the police team. During interrogation, it was found that he was staying illegally in India.
