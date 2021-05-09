Afghan couple held with over one quintal heroin worth Rs 860 crore

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday seized more than one quintal of heroin and arrested two Afghan couple when they were going in their car to Punjab from Khyala. As per the official, the cost of the seized contraband was Rs 860 crore.

An official said on May 7, the accused were arrested on the basis of information that two heroin supplier are coming from Wazirabad with heroin in their car and they will go towards Ganda Nala Road near Gas Agency, Khyala. "Team laid a trap at Ganda Nala road near gas agency at Khyala and arrested two accused," the

official said. They were identified as Mohammad Shafi and his associate Tareena. "Shafi was driving his car to supply heroin from Wazirabad to Khyala and thereafter to Punjab", the official said.