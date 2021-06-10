Affordable, quality housing gets priority in draft Master Plan 2041

New Delhi: Affordable rental housing, residential areas with complete facilities and small format housing will be some of the key focus areas of housing development in the national capital, according to the draft Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041 by DDA.



The plan says that around 28.4 per cent of households live in rental accommodation (Census, 2011) and it is estimated that the number would have increased over the last decade.

According to the Socio-Economic Survey of Delhi of 2018-19, over 32 per cent of the population are migrants and prefer rental housing due to low entry and exit costs. Most of this rental housing demand is being catered by unplanned settlements, with issues of tenure insecurity and compromised living conditions.

"There is a need to address the housing needs of students, single working men and women, migrants, etc. through affordable housing, rental housing, hostels, studio apartments, serviced apartments, dormitories, etc," it says.

The document says 11 per cent of the Census Houses (including houses used as residence and residence-cum-other-uses) in Delhi are vacant (Census, 2011) and that there is a potential to bring such stock back into circulation through rental options.

Laying down the road map, the draft says that future housing supply shall be met through large scale development of sectors in Delhi's greenfield areas using the land pooling model. Identified land pooling areas have the potential to develop 17-20 lakh dwelling units.

It cites how metropolitan cities across the world maintain a diversified rental housing stock providing residents and migrants tenure flexibility, geographical mobility and affordability.