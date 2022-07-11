Advocate shoots self in UP; father alleges harassment

ghaziabad: A 27-year-old advocate shot himself using a licenced pistol in Kavinagar colony of the district, police said on Sunday.



The deceased has been identified as Aashish Tyagi.

According to police, Tyagi took his life on Saturday night when he was alone at his residence. His family members had gone to their native village.

On Sunday morning when his father Rakesh Tyagi came back, he found that the gate was locked from inside. The family members knocked on the door several times but did not get any response.

Later, the father broke open the door and entered the room where he found his son's body lying in a pool of blood. Rakesh's pistol and a used cartridge were also lying nearby.

The bullet had pierced his temple, CO (Kavinagar) Awaneesh Kumar said that a forensic team was called to the spot. It took the finger prints.

The deceased advocate's father in his complaint held four persons, including a local politician, responsible for his son's death.He said that Aashish was being harassed by three of his friends whose car got damaged after his son rammed it in Delhi. The trio in a gush of anger manhandled him and despite his assurance to repair the vehicle, continued to harass him. A case has been registered.