Adoption of modern tech improved quality of water by 82% at Okhla STP, says Delhi govt

new delhi: The Delhi government in a bid to clean the River Yamuna on time had decided to treat the city's wastewater with the use of chemicals at the 16 MGD Sewer Treatment Plant in Okhla, which subsequently improved the quality of the water by 82 per cent. The net outcome observed in the Okhla STP wastewater treatment with the use of chemicals is that Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Total Suspended Solids (TSS) were found to be at a historic low, signifying the efficiency of the new innovation, the DJB said in a statement.



"Earlier the STPs had to be upgraded with a significant expenditure to achieve this quality of water, but by using innovative techniques, we have managed to curtail that cost as well as save a lot of time," Water Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The DJB's third party audit reports show positive results in the waste water treated in Okhla 16 MGD STP. Jain added that in order to achieve this level of BOD and TSS, earlier, the STP had to be upgraded and the government had to spend anywhere between Rs 30-40 crore on it. With the latest intervention, not only has the cost come down drastically, but it has also saved time.

The method of treating sewage water at Okhla STP has been changed so that water can be treated according to the latest standards. Apart from this, earlier, for the upgradation of STP, a lot of space creation was required, thus an entire procedure for cutting trees and bringing large machinery had to be carried out for the same. "But now, by using innovative methods, the government will be able to curtail the cost that is used for civil work or to buy humongous machinery and will also not hamper the fauna," he said.

The treated water can be used for all purposes other than drinking and it will fall into Yamuna, which will subsequently improve the condition of the river. Earlier, the sewage water had to go through three different processes to get to the end outcome. However, a new process called coagulation has been introduced.