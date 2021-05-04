'Adopting Covid orphaned kids on social media illegal'

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner, related to those children who were orphaned due to COVID-19 and being offered for adoption on social media in violation of laws.



As per child rights body, they come across many instances on social media (Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp) where people who have information about children orphaned by the pandemic are encouraging people to adopt them.

Anurag Kundu, chairperson, DCPCT said, "In some cases, they post updates that the child or children have been adopted. I am sure some of these are out of innocence and ignorance of the laws governing adoption. However, they may also be cases of trafficking and sale-purchase of the children.''

As per chairperson such cases deserve to be looked into. The letter copy accessed by Millennium Post read, "Although the commission shall independently write to the DCP, Cyber Crime with specific instances, requesting an inquiry into each one of them, I write this letter to request your kind intervention so that the Delhi Police becomes more vigilant on social media of any such instances and starts taking cognisance of these cases."

He also urged the police to join the DCPCR's efforts in raising awareness about the adoption process and encouraging citizens not to 'engage in such reckless acts'.