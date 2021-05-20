Admin will help kin of Covid dead with paperwork: Gzb DM

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration has launched a special scheme "Always With You" to help the family of those who have been hit by the sad demise of their earning family member due to Covid-19.



The administration will provide assistance to the family with settling insurance claims, taking up profession, bank paper works and other post-death administrative formalities.

The move comes after administration took cognisance to the difficulties faced by the families who lost their sole bread earner due to Covid. In several cases, minor children have lost both parents and are going through hardships for survival.

With lesser information about perform necessary formalities post-death, the family members have been running pillar to post to complete them. However, their applications to get insurance claim or even at bank are getting refused with lack of knowledge or necessary documents needed for approval. The scheme will target such families and help them with settling claims and other documentation process.

Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad DM told Millennium Post that the intention behind the initiative is to help families get back on track and to lessen their struggle and trauma.

"We have come up with an initiative where we are extending support to the family of those who have lost the adults of family due to Covid. Their dependants are getting difficulties in finding LIC claims, death certificates, bank paper work and profession related formalities. They can come up and get support from the administration for assistance to get their paper work done," he said.

While information over the working of new scheme, the officer said that a team of district administration is also getting data and contacting such families to extend support. "We want to lend a helping hand to those families which do not have adults to help them. A team is being appointed who will provide help to such families. The administration has launched the email id — alwayswithyoudmghaziabad@gmail.com — where such families can put in their requests for assistance. After verifying the details, a liaison officer will be appointed, who will coordinate between family members and concerned government departments," he added.