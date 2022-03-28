Admin building of RRTS almost ready: NCRTC

New Delhi: The administrative building of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) at Duhai Depot is almost ready and it will house the main operational control centre, the NCRTC said on Sunday. National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is implementing India's first RRTS which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system.



It has a design speed of 180 kmph and an average speed of 100 kmph. Powered by electric traction, RRTS will serve as a green mode of transport in NCR.

The NCRTC in a statement said that the administrative building will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology, state-of-the-art labs, simulator rooms, and various equipment rooms.

The building is designed to have space for multiple sophisticated systems such as Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Lab, Platform Screen Door (PSD) Lab, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Lab, Telecom Lab etc. It will also be equipped with a train simulator room, where information about the operations of the train and its system will be given to the trainees.

They will also trained on how to deal with real situations in real-time, the statement said.

Duhai Depot is part of the Priority Section' of RRTS that covers an area of 17 km from Sahibabad to Duhai in Ghaziabad. Hence, the functioning of Duhai Depot is being expedited for the upcoming operations, it said. The statement said that the laying of track and installation of overhead equipment at the depot is being done on a priority basis.

All the administration work of this depot will be undertaken through this administrative building, the statement said.

One more depot and one stabling yard for RRTS trains are being set up at Modipuram and Jangpura respectively, the statement said.