Adequate arrangements for weekend curfew: Authorities

New Delhi: Delhiites will stay put at their homes for two days as the 55-hour-long weekend curfew kicks in from

10 pm on Friday, with the authorities saying adequate arrangements have been made to enforce the curfew across the city to arrest the spread of the coronavirus.

The weekend curfew, during which the movement of people, except those involved in essential services and those covered under the exempted categories, will remain restricted for 55 hours.

In view of a surge in the number of fresh coronavirus cases due to its Omicron variant, the Delhi government announced the weekend curfew on Tuesday.

During the weekend curfew, only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation will be allowed to step out of their homes. Those venturing out will have to produce e-passes issued by the government or valid identity cards.

"We have made adequate arrangements to enforce the weekend curfew. There will be a strict vigil at markets, on the roads, colonies and other public places. If needed, we will also increase the number of enforcement squads," a senior administrative official in the west district said.

He said if someone has to step out for important work and if the person does not fall in any of the exempted categories, he or she will have to get an e-pass issued by the Delhi government.

People can apply for an e-pass for the weekend

curfew and the night curfew

on weekdays on www.delhi.gov.in.

Officials involved in essential and emergency services, those deployed in the offices of diplomats of various countries as well as people holding constitutional posts will be allowed to move during the curfew on the production of valid identity cards.

Judges, judicial officers, court staff and lawyers will also be allowed to travel on the production of valid identity cards, service ID cards, photo entry passes and permission letters issued by the court administration.

Others who are exempted include private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and those associated with hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and medical oxygen suppliers on the production of valid identity cards.

People coming from or going to airports, railway stations and inter-state bus

terminuses will be allowed to travel on the production of valid tickets.