Addl Public Prosecutor found dead

new delhi: 49-year-old Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Kewal Singh Ahuja was found dead at his residence in Greater Kailash here, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.



The post-mortem of Ahuja's body has been conducted and body has been handed over, police said, adding that no suicide note has been found.

The body had no injury marks and the police do not suspect any foul play, according to DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

The prosecutor was alone in his Greater Kailash apartment at the time of the incident and was found hanging by his domestic worker and neighbours, who alerted the authorities, police added.

He is survived by his wife and two children respectively.