Additional ICU beds, plasma therapy trials coming up: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Delhi government has been granted permission to conduct plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients, adding that the Delhi government will also increase ICU beds in hospitals here. He further said patients under home isolation had been given pulse oximeters which will act as their 'Suraksha Kawach', preempting their need for medical attention at the earliest.



"I feel that we would require more ICU beds in the coming days since we have to now focus on saving more lives in Delhi," said the CM. The Delhi government will be increasing ICU beds in GTB Hospital, LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Hospitals for better treatment of the people, he said.

The CM also said, "If your oxygen levels fall to 85-90, you will experience trouble breathing. It was also observed that some Corona patients had no symptoms at all, but their oxygen levels stooped drastically and they succumbed to Corona. Keeping this in view, we have implemented a system that all the people who are recovering in home isolation, and are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, have been sent oximeters." CM Kejriwal said that results have shown that patients who are in a serious condition or on ventilator or are suffering from multi-organ failure, are hard to save through plasma therapy. "But, those with moderate symptoms can recover. The results of plasma therapy in LNJP Hospital have shown that the death rate in the hospital has decreased to less than half as compared to earlier in the last few days," he added.

"Amongst the government hospitals, LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi hospitals have got permission to conduct plasma therapy trials. Many private hospitals have also asked for permission to conduct plasma therapy," said the CM.

He also spoke on increasing COVID-19 beds in the city and said, "We have sanctioned the permit and the amount to increase the capacity of beds by 450, in a newly constructed hospital in Burari. Just like the banquet hall (inaugurated earlier), we will acquire more banquet halls in the coming days and convert them into COVID care facilities by installing more beds in them. Even though we do not require more beds at the moment, we are preparing for tomorrow."

"In the first week of June, we did face some issues with the availability of beds for Corona patients. I was myself arranging beds in the middle of the night for patients. But now, the situation is under control. Delhi government has arranged for around 3,500 beds in the hotels in the last 10 days, which has increased the overall bed capacity, " said the CM.