Adarsh Nagar SHO suspended

New Delhi: The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Adarsh Nagar police station, CP Bharadwaj, has now been suspended by the Delhi Police on charges of "negligence of duty", days after a video went viral on social media where the cop can be seen asking a man not to harass a Muslim man over a religious structure.

Sources have claimed that senior officers had been receiving several complaints continuously about the alleged mismanagement of the SHO, following which this step was taken. He was not able to perform his duty well, they said.

In the video, the SHO had confronted a man who was raising his voice against a Mazar (religious place) built on the flyover.

The man can be seen raising his voice with a Muslim man wearing a skullcap and bullying him about the consturction of the Mazar.

At this point, Bharadwaj, in civilian clothes, appears on the video, trying to pacify the harasser. He identified himself as a police officer and said that the man cannot harass any religious person on the streets in this manner.

Bharadwaj can also be seen apprising the harasser of the laws, explaining that the right forum to approach regarding this would be the government or the courts.

The official warned him of legal actions and directed the police to take one of the men to take him to the police station. He was seen manhandling that person.