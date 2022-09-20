Actress Jacqueline Fernandez appears in EOW office once again

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office at the Mandir Marg for questioning on Monday here for the second time in a week. However, this time she was called to hand over the details of gifts she received from the jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.



The Bollywood actor was called on with her designer Lipakshi but she did not appear during the interrogation as she was not well, a police official confirmed. According to EOW sources, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given money to her Lipakshi to make the actress's dress. The EOW wants to interrogate Jacqueline and Lipakshi face to face.

Lipakshi lives in Mumbai. Jacqueline was grilled for over 6 hours on Monday. The actor also submitted the details of the expensive gifts she and her parents received from the conman. She was allegedly gifted luxury cars such as Maserati, Mini Cooper, and Porsche and designer bags from Gucci and Chanel.

Chandrashekhar had offered a motorcycle to Fernandez's agent Prashant on his birthday, who refused to take it.

The conman, however, left the bike and its keys at Prashant's place. The police had earlier said that the vehicle was seized. Jacqueline was summoned by the EOW for the second time in a week, earlier she was called on

Wednesday.

When Pinky and Jacqueline were interrogated by the EOW team sitting face to face, the two clashed and levelled allegations against each other. Jacqueline had said in front of Pinky in the investigation that she had introduced me to Sukesh by lying.

The city police had asked for the travel details of Jacqueline in a private jet earlier.

According to the sources, Sukesh told Jacqueline that his relative had died and asked her to come to Chennai, after which a private jet was arranged by Sukesh for her to travel to Chennai.