Activists protesting against hate speech are 'detained', let off

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday detained 35 people, including students, for staging a protest at Jantar Mantar against the event on Sunday, where hateful and Islamophobic slogans were being chanted, for which six people have now been arrested.



According to police, about 35 people were detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station on buses and they were later released. "These protesters include students, activists from different civil society organisations," one official said, adding that there was no permission for the protest.

While neither did the event at which the slogans were raised had permission, no arrests or detentions were made on Sunday and the first detention came only on Tuesday morning.

Pictures from Tuesday showed protesters, including women, being dragged into buses.

After the students and activists were taken to the Mandir Marg police station, more civil society members and citizens reached there with placards to protest against the detention. Eventually, those detained from Jantar Mantar were let go.

In addition, in a separate case, some citizens reached the Jamia Nagar police station on Tuesday to file a complaint against Ashwini Upadhyay but their complaint was not registered as he had already been arrested by then and the police station did not have jurisdiction.

While the citizens there claimed that they had been detained for going there, the Delhi Police has flatly denied this. "We took their complaint and they left. We have not detained anyone. These people were also not living in the jurisdiction of Jamia Nagar police station," the police said.