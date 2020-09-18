Activists protest outside Daulat Ram College over caste discrimination against ad-hoc teacher

new delhi: Activists on Thursday staged a protest outside Daulat Ram College against alleged discrimination faced by a Dalit professor, who had been appointed as an ad-hoc teacher by the Delhi University but not assigned any



classes.

Ritu Singh was given an appointment letter for the position of a psychology professor at the university, however, she said that despite that she was not assigned classes.

"I am also an activist and the principal had issues with that and is the reason why I am being targeted. This is mental harassment and we have been looking at this trend of attack on the minority. Despite several attempts we have not been given any explanation," she told Millennium Post.

She added that after re-appointment of her post, she was not given any classes. "The college has also opened the vacancy for my post, without even giving me a termination letter," she claimed.

Significantly, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued notices to Delhi University (DU) vice chancellor Yogesh Tyagi seeking a report in connection with the alleged discrimination against ad-hoc teachers under the SC and ST categories in two of its colleges.

According to the notices received by the university, the Social Democratic Teachers' Front (SDTF) — a teachers' body — had filed complaints of SC and ST ad-hoc teachers at Daulat Ram College and Dyal Singh College (evening) being discriminated against. "A complaint has been received regarding gross discrimination against a scheduled caste ad-hoc teacher in the department of psychology by the principal of Daulat Ram College. The commission has decided to investigate and inquire into the matter in pursuance of the power conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India," the commission said in its notice.

In another notice, the commission said, "A complaint has been received by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes regarding the joining of SC and ST candidates for the post of assistant professor (ad-hoc) in the department of English, Dyal Singh College (Evening), Delhi University...The commission has decided to investigate and inquire into the matter..."

Singh had been working at the college for almost a year. An official, affiliated with Delhi University said, "It is true that two faculties were recommended for appointment by the selection committee but they could not be appointed due to non approval of the competent authority where their appointment was not approved and not given to them."