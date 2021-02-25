Activists associated with Trolley Times say police now intimidating them

new delhi: Activists prominently associated with the farmers' protests and Trolley Times, the newsletter launched by farmers at the Singhu border protest site, have now said that their homes are being visited by people claiming to be police officials, seeking to question them without a notice.



On Tuesday, the house of Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI-ML Delhi state secretary, Ravi Rai was approached by men claiming to be from Delhi Police. Rai is one among many others associated with the newsletter.

Speaking to Millennium Post, he said, "At 6 pm, I was approached by a few men who said they want to question me about activist Navkirat Kaur. The men had no legal notice and I told them that I will not interact unless and until I receive a proper notice." Navkirat is also associated with running Trolley Times.

He further said that when inquired about Navkirat without opening his door, Rai told them he will not answer any questions for there is no notice. "They just want to curb the voices associated with the farmers' protest. And the only way to do that is intimidation, which is why this is happening," he said.

Meanwhile, Navkirat has said that the police have not directly approached her for anything. "They have been interrogating other people but have not interrogated me. On Tuesday, while I was giving a speech and was live on many platforms, they were knocking on the doors of five people to ask about me. I am approachable and my phone is on all the time so I don't know why they are doing this. I have no clue why they are approaching other people," she said.