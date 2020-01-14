Activist Sadaf Jafar joins Jamia protest

NEW DELHI: Sadaf Jafar, the an activist who was jailed in Lucknow during the anti-CAA stir in Uttar Pradesh joined the Jamia Millia Islamia protest on Tuesday. Addressing the protesters she said that there is no need to fear the government.



"They are targeting the universities because they know that the voices of dissent would rise from here. We will not show the papers and will test how strong are the walls of the detention centres," she said.

She also narrated her ordeal during her arrest and accused UP police of brutality.

Among other speakers were Saira Khatoon mother of Junaid, the Faridabad boy who was murdered by a group of men inside a train in 2017 after an argument over seat.

"There is nothing to be scared off. I lost my child to the hatred and I know the pain. God is responsible for all our well being and there is no one to feel frightened from," she said.

Some lawyers and politicians also spoke on the protest site. AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan too addressed the gathering. Jamia Millia protesting students have been inviting social workers, activists, Bollywood personalities, lawyers and politicians to voice their concern over the CAA and NRC along with the use of force by the police.