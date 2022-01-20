Active Covid cases show downward trend in Noida

noida/ghaziabad/gurugram: The active COVID cases across Noida and Ghaziabad has started seeing a declining trajectory of cases with Noida reporting 1,403 positive Covid cases taking the total number of active cases to 9,503 on Wednesday. In Ghaziabad, the total number of positive Covid cases reported on Wednesday are 2, 003 taking the active cases to 8,403. No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, visited the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida on Wednesday to inspect the Covid preparedness.

While briefing media, Adityanath said that the government is putting efforts to provide vaccines to people of all age groups. "Today the vaccine is being given to the people from 15 years to the maximum age group all over India. Till now, crores of people have been vaccinated free of cost," he said. Meanwhile, Gurugram reported 2,918 new cases on Wednesday. There were 2,130 recoveries that were reported on Wednesday. Number of active patients presently stands at 24,163. There were two deaths reported on Wednesday.