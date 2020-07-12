Active cases drop below 20K

New Delhi: With 19,859 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi as per Saturday's health bulletin, the Capital now has the least number of active patients in the last 31 days, according to data released by the state government, which also said that there has been a "sharp decline" in daily fatality figures in the past two weeks, according to a study commissioned by the government.



Delhi on Saturday reported 1,781 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally here to 1,10,921, while the death toll climbed to 3,334 with 34 fatalities added in the last 24 hours. However, 87,692 patients of these have recovered from the contagious disease and only 4,502 of them are recuperating in hospitals. A total of 2,998 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

"Delhi on path to recovery; only 20 per cent of total Coronavirus cases are active," the Delhi government said in a statement.

The official health bulletin showed that 11,598 patients are currently recovering in home isolation and 21,508 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 9,767 were RT-PCR tests and 11,741 were rapid antigen tests. The number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 639 on Saturday. The number shot up after the city government had decided to break existing hotspots into smaller clusters for better surveillance.