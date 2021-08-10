Active cases dip below 500; 36 new infections & 1 death

New Delhi: The national capital reported 39 COVID-19 infections and one fatality on Monday, while the number of active cases in the city dropped below 500 for the first time since April last year, according to data shared by the Health department here.



With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14,36,800. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll now stands at 25,067.

On Sunday, the capital reported 66 cases of the disease with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent. This came down to 0.08 per cent in Monday's health bulletin.

On Saturday, the city had reported 72 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent and one death. On Friday, Delhi registered 44 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 percent and five deaths.

There are 498 active cases of the disease in Delhi at present, and 178 of them are under home-isolation.

According to covid19India.org, a crowd sourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 cases and vaccination in India, Delhi had reported 480 active cases on April 5 last year.

The number of containment zones stands at 271, the bulletin said.

At the peak of the second wave, active cases in the city were above 1 lakh for several days.

Meanwhile, the data from health bulletins show that testing has been kept high around 65,000 to 70,000 every day, despite which the daily positivity has remained within 0.1 per cent for the last few weeks. Government data also showed that RT-PCR tests accounted for over 70 per cent of the total tests conducted to detect coronavirus in Delhi in the last three months.

In July, 21.79 lakh Covid tests were conducted in the capital. Of this, 15.18 lakh were conducted through the RT-PCR method.

RT-PCR tests accounted for 71.42 per cent of the total 21.88 lakh tests conducted in June and 75.17 per cent of the 21.41 lakh tests conducted in May.

In February, March and April; 64.81 per cent, 64.29 per cent and 66.02 per cent tests were conducted through this method.

The RT-PCR is the most recommended test for tracing the virus. It detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. The results can take up to two days.