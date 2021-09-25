Action will be taken against those responsible for security: Top cop

New Delhi: "I assure you, I will not tolerate this lapse. Action will be taken against those responsible for the security of the court," Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana said, hours after the bloody shootout inside a Rohini courtroom, in which jailed most wanted gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead by rival gang

members, who were then shot dead by the police in retaliatory firing.

Speaking to NDTV, Asthana admitted that there were security lapses in the Rohini District Courthouse and promised that he would take action against those who were supposed to ensure security in the premises.

"Two men dressed as lawyers opened fire at [gangster] Jitender Gogi inside the court. That's when police retaliated and killed those two assailants. It's not a gang war," Asthana said.

"Police were present there. They countered it very swiftly. Yes, there was a security lapse. And we will definitely look into it. And will take appropriate action," he added.

"Right now, let the things be investigated. I assure you, I will not tolerate this lapse. Action will be taken against those responsible for the security of the court," the police chief

said. When the news channel asked him whether dysfunctional metal detectors were how the assailants made it in with weapons, Asthana said, "The question on whether the metal detectors were not working in the court premises is a matter of investigation and I cannot comment on that at the moment."

"As far as a woman lawyer being shot in the leg is concerned, I am yet to get details about the same," he said, adding that the "Delhi Police is doing its job seriously and that's why the shooter was successfully neutralised."