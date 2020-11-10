Action imminent against those who defy cracker ban: Gopal Rai

New delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said action will be taken against those not complying with the ban on firecrackers under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act which invites a jail term of up to six years and a fine of up to



Rs 1 lakh.

Rai discussed the standard operating procedures to implement the ban at a meeting with district magistrates and senior officials of the Delhi Police and the environment and revenue departments.

"As per the discussion, police can register an FIR and prosecute those violating the ban on firecrackers under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act," he told reporters.

Rai said that according to experts, the smoke from farm fires is expected to keep the national capital's air quality in the severe zone till

Diwali.

Meanwhile, the blanket of smog over Delhi thickened on Monday, reducing visibility in parts of the city to just 400 metres as the air quality remained "severe" for the fifth consecutive day.

The city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 477, the highest since November 3 last year when it was 494, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. Its 24-hour average AQI was 416 on Sunday, 427 on Saturday, 406 on Friday and 450 on Thursday.

The neighbouring cities of Faridabad (456), Ghaziabad (482), Noida (477), Greater Noida (478), and Gurgaon (482) also recorded "severe" air quality.