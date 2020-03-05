Act as per your experience: Police chief to senior cops

New Delhi: "All officers should ensure that our response to a given situation should be quick and as required by law," said newly-appointed Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava to the top brass of Delhi Police. He further informed that officers will receive his complete support for legal action done in the discharge of the duty.



Police sources told Millennium Post that after taking over the charge of Commissioner of Police, S N Shrivastava held a meeting on February 29 which was attended by Special CPs, Joint CPs and Additional CPs. "All present officers have many years of experience behind them. Every officer should know how to react in a given situation. In case any specific direction is needed, the same will be given," he directed senior officers.

The Delhi CP desired that all officers should take initiative and act as per their consciousness. The image of Delhi Police must remain high. He further said that all officers should work with renewed vigour. "Performance will be the only yardstick for assessing their contribution," he said.

According to him, all officers of Delhi Police should work as a well-oiled team. "Delhi Police has challenges in hand, particularly in view of the communal tension in north-east district which is a big issue. All officers should work hard together in a planned and cohesive manner to ensure peace and communal harmony in the city," the top cop said. The police chief also discussed the responsibility of PRO branch. "If the media plays something wrong, the responsibility of PRO branch is to get correct information and facts from concerned district and unit and bring it to the knowledge of media. It should coordinate with social media cell to block damaging posts and ensure proper action," he added.