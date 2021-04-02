'Act against cops delaying economic offence probes'

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has now empowered its Joint Commissioners of Police to fix the responsibility of undue delays in probing cases of economic offences, pending for over three years, on the concerned officers investigating the case and take action against them.



As per one official, in case the investigation of a case cannot be completed within three years, the concerned DCP shall seek further time for investigation from the concerned Joint Commissioner of Police (Range or Crime).

"The Joint CP shall then examine the reasons for the delay, reports, case file and shall accord permission only after satisfying himself that further investigation is essential and reasonable steps have been taken by investigating officer (IO) and other supervisory officers to complete the investigation," the official said.

In case there is undue delay in completing the investigation, then the Joint CP shall fix responsibility for delay by concerned officers and take appropriate action, the official continued.

Police said in case the delay is noticed at any of the stages, monthly reports till the finalisation of the case shall be submitted by the concerned ACP to the DCP with reasons of pendency and steps taken to expedite the investigation during the last month for onward transmission for examination by other supervisory officers.

"All efforts shall be made to complete the investigation without unnecessary delay and as soon as it is completed the final report under section 173 CrPC shall be forwarded to the Magistrate empowered to take cognisance. In case of a remaining investigation, action may be taken as per 173 (8) CrPC and supplementary charge sheet be filed," the official said.

As per officials, the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police receives various kinds of complaints ranging from individual cheating and fraud to large-scale corporate fraud. "Nature of enquiry and subsequent investigation of economic offences is complex and different than the investigation of other crimes like murder, robbery. The enquiry and investigation of economic offences are heavily documents based," one probe official said.

Police said the verification of allegations levelled in these complaints requires subsequent authentication from several related agencies before establishing the actual nature of criminality. Forged documents require forensic opinion. Illegal diversions, misappropriation and siphoning of public money require detailed forensic audits.

Police said the analysis of voluminous documents in these cases requires time and assistance from domain experts. Due to these verifications and expert opinions, the complaints and investigations of economic offences take a little more time than probes in other cases.