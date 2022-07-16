Acid attack accused held after encounter with Noida police

noida: Noida police have arrested a man for allegedly throwing acid on a woman in phase-III police station area of Noida, officials said on Friday. Police investigations have revealed that the accused was in a relationship with the victim and suspected her to be cheating on him with another man.



According to the police, the 38-year-old woman is a native of Badaun district and was currently living in a rented accomodation in Mamura village. She works at a garment factory in Noida sector 63 and was attacked around 9 pm on Thursday when she was returning from work.

Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) said that they got information from the locals about the attack.

"The man allegedly threw acid on woman's face near Mamura and fled the spot. Locals alerted her roommate and also informed police. She was immediately rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for treatment and has sustained burn injuries on her face, neck and feet and is currently under treatment," said Chander.

The officer further said that the accused was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with Noida's phase-III police.

"Following the incident, police had been trying to trace the accused and he was tracked in sector 68 on Friday morning. Police intercepted him and in order to escape he opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory firing from police, he got hit in his leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment," the DCP said while adding that the accused has been identified as Vikas (36), also a native of Badaun and currently living in Mamura at a rented accommodation.

Police revealed that the accused was in a relationship with the victim and they lived together for three years in Mumbai earlier.

"The accused told police that the woman shifted to Noida around an year following a tussle between them. The accused also followed her and started living at a rented flat in the same locality where she was staying. He had been continuously pressurising her to reconcile and live with him but the woman denied," the DCP added.

The accused suspect bought a car battery and used the battery water which is acidic in nature to attack the woman.

A senior police officer said that an FIR has been lodged against Vikas under Indian Penal Code section 326A (acid attack) and further legal proceedings are being carried out, he added