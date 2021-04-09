Accused's sister behind wheels, arrested, say cops

New Delhi: In a bizarre twist to a case where a 30-year-old allegedly mowed down and killed a senior citizen couple with her car here in Dwarka, further investigation into the case by the Delhi Police has now revealed that it was in fact her 28-year-old sister who was behind the wheels when the accident took place and has been



arrested. According to police, 30-year-old Deepakshi Choudhary's sister, 28-year-old Napur Choudhary, was allegedly driving the car and was holding a learners driving license.

According to a senior police officer, Napur, after running over the couple, allegedly turned nervous and in order to save herself from being prosecuted, called her elder sister who was near the spot. "After this, Deepakshi came and along with other passersby, helped remove the deceased couple from under the car...both of them also accompanied the victims to the nearby hospital," the officer told Millennium Post.

He added that in the melee, instead of Napur, Deepakshi confessed that she had committed the crime and police subsequently proceeded to prosecute her in the case.

"The elder sister tried to mislead the police and save her sister who didn't know how to drive properly but after the family of the victims raised suspicion that the younger sister might be involved, we collected CCTV footage and nabbed the accused," the officer said. He added that Napur feared of losing her job in a bank if she was arrested in the case.

As per police, Napur was working as a probationary officer with Canara Bank's Uttam Nagar branch.

While the elder sister has been charged with misleading the police and harbouring an accused person, the younger sister has been booked with rash driving and causing death by negligence.

On April 4, a 79-year-old retired doctor and his 62-year-old wife, out for an evening walk near the APPU Enclave where both the victims and accused persons resided, were run over by a hatchback allegedly driven by the younger sister.

In her statement to police, the elder sister reportedly revealed that "she was thinking about something" while driving and as a result of which she got distracted and rammed the car into the couple.