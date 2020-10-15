Accused juvenile or adult, I want justice, says father of two kids killed in hit-and-run

New delhi: "Whether he is 17 or 18, I just want justice for my daughters. Who gave him permission to drive the vehicle and kill my beloved children?" is what Jaspal Singh asked a day after two of his daughters, aged seven and four, were killed in a hit-and-run in the Model Town area. Police on Wednesday said they had arrested a 17-year-old 12th standard student of a private school here in the case. He is the son of a hardware businessman and had hit the children with a Honda City he was driving.



Singh told Millennium Post, "Whether he is juvenile or adult, I want justice for my children. In front of my eyes, my family was destroyed." He went on to say that the police did not inform him about the apprehension of a juvenile in the case and that he got to know from the media. "I was the father of three children and now I have lost two and one is still in the hospital. I can't say about his health." Singh's son was also critically injured in the accident along with a family friend.

According to the father, their children wanted to see the Gurudwara and they were crossing the road when the incident took place.

"I saw my children flying after they were hit by the vehicle. Their mother, family members are devastated. For the father, performing the last rites of their children is the worst thing," he said, adding the culprit should not get off easy. Police said that the accident took place on Monday night near Gurdwara Nanak Piao on

GT Road.

As per the police, the family of the accused knew that he had taken the car out himself. "At night, he usually took the car for driving near his home," an official said.

The boy was apprehended from the Model Town area and then led cops to the offending vehicle which was parked at a mechanic shop for repairs to damage done due to the accident. Police said the vehicle was registered in the name of his uncle, who is based in Haryana.

When asked whether the owner of the car will be booked, the official said they are investigating and checking all possibilities under the MV Act. "His father is liable," the official, however,

added.

"I visited the police station and the cops informed me that he was learning to drive the vehicle. I want to ask who permitted him a vehicle. My wife saw her daughters being hit so badly," the father of the victims said.

As per one official, soon after the incident, the accused knew he had hit someone and went somewhere else before returning home. "He told his parents that he had an accident with a motorcycle," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said that during the investigation, records of road transport authorities of both Haryana and Chandigarh were checked and the registration number of the offending vehicle was confirmed and it was ascertained that the car involved in the accident was a white-coloured Honda City.