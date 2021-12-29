Accused in three murder cases in Bihar held from southeast Delhi

New Delhi: A 33-year-old man, who was involved in three murder cases in Bihar, was arrested from southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Suresh Tiwari, a resident of Chhapra Saran in Bihar, they said.

Information was received that Tiwari was hiding in southeast Delhi for last two months. Later, police got a tip-off on Monday that Tiwari would come at Lavkush Chowk, Saurabh Vihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Jasmeet Singh said.

Thereafter, a trap was laid and Tiwari was nabbed around 4.30 pm. One semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges recovered from his possession, the DCP said. Tiwari was previously involved in three cases of murder in Bihar. He was absconding in a case of murder for extortion cum robbery in the area of Riwilganj police station in Bihar, police said.

On October 28, Tiwari went to a clinic of a local doctor in Riwilganj area and demanded extortion of Rs one lakh from him. When the doctor refused, Tiwari stabbed him multiple times in his clinic, the DCP said.

He also took away Rs 20,000 from his clinic. After killing the doctor, Tiwari came to Delhi and started residing in Jaitpur area, police said.

On April 18, 2016, Tiwari had stabbed his brother Mukesh Tiwari on the day of his marriage in their village.

In another case, he had stabbed one Sudhar Rai on the issue of division of money derived from gambling in the year 2005, police added.